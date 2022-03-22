Death toll rises to 10 in Narayanganj launch tragedy

The death toll from Sunday’s launch accident in the Shitalakkhya river off Narayanganj coast rose to 10, with the recovery of two more bodies on Tuesday morning.

A rescue team of the local fire service fished out the body of Abdullah Al Jaber (30) around 8:00am and that of a three-year-old child named Arohi, aged around three, around 10.30am from the river, said deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, Mohamamd Shahjahan Shikdar.