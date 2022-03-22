Death toll rises to 10 in Narayanganj launch tragedy

“Two more passengers of the ill-fated launch—Moslem Uddin Hatem (55) from Munshiganj and Jobayer Hossain—are still missing, and rescue operations are on to find them,” said Narayanganj Fire Service deputy assistant director Abdullah Al Arefin.
On Sunday, Munshiganj-bound launch ML Asraf Uddin, carrying 50-60 passengers, capsized in the river as cargo vessel MV Rupshi-9 hit it around 2.30 pm, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence HQ. Some 15-20 people managed to swim ashore.
That very day, six bodies were retrieved from the river by rescuers. The deceased were identified as Joynal Bhuiyan, 50, Arifa Begum, 35, her 15-month-old son Shafayet Hossain, Fatema (7), Smrity Rani Barman, (19) and Salma, 33.
The death toll reached eight on Monday when two more bodies were fished out.
One of them was a 40-year-old unidentified man while another was Umme Khairun Fatema, 30, the headmistress of Harial Government Primary School in Sonargaon.
On Monday only, rescue vessel ‘Pratyay’ of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) retrieved the sunken launch ‘MV Afsar Uddin’ from the river. However, no body was found inside the launch, according to fire service officials.
Meanwhile, BIWTA announced an indefinite suspension of launch movement on Narayanganj-Chandpur and Munshiganj routes from Monday.