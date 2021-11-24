Accident

DSCC forms probe body over death of Notre Dame College student

Prothom Alo English Desk
Naim Hasan
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Wednesday formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the Notre Dame College student's death in an accident involving a DSCC garbage-carrying truck at Gulistan, reports UNB.

The probe committee, led by chief waste management officer of DSCC air commodore Sitwat Naeem, was tasked to submit the report within seven working days.

Two other members of the committee are DSCC general manager (transport) Bipul Chandro Biswas and superintending engineer (mechanical) Anishur Rahman.

The committee is also asked to find out the guilty persons and to provide recommendations to avoid such accident in future.

Earlier on the day, Naim Hasan, a 17-year-student of Notre Dame College, was killed when a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) hit him at Golchattar in the city’s Gulistan area while crossing road.

He was taken to DMCH where physicians declared him dead around 12:15 pm.

On information, police seized the vehicle and arrested the truck driver.

