DU student drowns while swimming in hall pond

Arifur, from Madarganj upazila of Jamalpur, would live in the extension building of the hall.
Witnesses said Arifur went to swim at the pond of the hall at around 12:30pm after playing football. He swam across the pond once but drowned while attempting another lap. Other students quickly rescued him from the pond and took him to DMCH.
Assistant proctor Abdur Rahim said quoting the physicians that Arifur was ‘brought dead'.
Two members of the family reached Dhaka upon the news of Arifur’s death, the assistant proctor said adding that the DU authorities would take all measures to send the body to his village.