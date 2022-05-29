Accident

DU student drowns while swimming in hall pond

A student of Dhaka University drowned while swimming at the pond of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Haq hall .

The student was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s (DMCH) and was kept on ‘life support’.

The on-duty physicians declared him dead at 2:25pm, DU assistant proctor Abdur Rahim told Prothom Alo on Sunday.

The deceased Arifur Rahman Palash was a 3rd-year student of DU’s anthropology department.

Arifur, from Madarganj upazila of Jamalpur, would live in the extension building of the hall.

Witnesses said Arifur went to swim at the pond of the hall at around 12:30pm after playing football. He swam across the pond once but drowned while attempting another lap. Other students quickly rescued him from the pond and took him to DMCH.

Assistant proctor Abdur Rahim said quoting the physicians that Arifur was ‘brought dead'.

Two members of the family reached Dhaka upon the news of Arifur’s death, the assistant proctor said adding that the DU authorities would take all measures to send the body to his village.

