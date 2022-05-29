DU student drowns while swimming in hall pond

A student of Dhaka University drowned while swimming at the pond of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Haq hall .

The student was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s (DMCH) and was kept on ‘life support’.

The on-duty physicians declared him dead at 2:25pm, DU assistant proctor Abdur Rahim told Prothom Alo on Sunday.

The deceased Arifur Rahman Palash was a 3rd-year student of DU’s anthropology department.