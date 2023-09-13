Accident

3 dead as sand pile collapses in Rajbari 

Prothom Alo English Desk

Three people died when a sand pile collapsed on them while loading it on a truck at Joikura ghat in Sadar upazila of Rajbari district on Tuesday night, UNB reports. 

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahim Sheikh, 55, a sand trader; Maruf Sheikh, 22, driver of an excavator machine; and Ripon Ali alias Imran, 38, driver of the truck in which sand was being loaded. 

Quoting local people, Eskarul Islam, officer-in-charge of Rajbari Police Station, said the trio went to load sand around 11:00 pm. 

At one stage, a big chunk of sand collapsed on them, leaving the trio dead on the spot. 

