3 dead as sand pile collapses in Rajbari 

Three people died when a sand pile collapsed on them while loading it on a truck at Joikura ghat in Sadar upazila of Rajbari district on Tuesday night, UNB reports.
The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahim Sheikh, 55, a sand trader; Maruf Sheikh, 22, driver of an excavator machine; and Ripon Ali alias Imran, 38, driver of the truck in which sand was being loaded.
Quoting local people, Eskarul Islam, officer-in-charge of Rajbari Police Station, said the trio went to load sand around 11:00 pm.
At one stage, a big chunk of sand collapsed on them, leaving the trio dead on the spot.