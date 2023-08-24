Traffic police killed in Gaibandha road crash

A traffic police constable was killed when a sand-laden truck hit his motorbike at Golchattar in Gaibandha district town on Thursday morning, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Md Biplab of Sirajganj district.
Confirming his death, Masud Rana, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar police station, the accident occurred at around 7:30 am when the truck from Palashbari hit the motorbike carrying Biplab while performing his duty near the police cafe point, leaving him dead on the spot.
Police are trying to arrest the truck driver, the OC said.