Feni road crash kills 2

Two people were killed and three others were injured when a bus rammed a CNG auto-rickshaw at Basurhat in Dagonbhuiya upazila of Feni district, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Zakaria, son of Solaiman of Phulbari and Ainul Haque, son of Bachchu Mia of Netrakona district.
Imtiaz Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Dagonbhuiya police station, said the accident took place around 8:30am when the bus of 'Dream Line' hit the auto-rickshaw as its driver lost control over steering, leaving two killed on the spot and three others injured.
The injured were taken to Feni General Hospital.