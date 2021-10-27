Accident

Ferry sinks in Padma river with 17 trucks

Correspondent
Dhaka
Ro Ro Ferry Shah Amanat has sunk partially in Paturia ferry ghat no. 5 in Manikganj on 27 October 2021
A Ro Ro Ferry has sunk partially in the Padma river in Paturia ghat area of Manikganj district on Wednesday morning.

The Shah Amanat ferry sank near the ghat no. 5 around 9:45am today, said Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) director (commerce) SM Ashiquzzaman.

He also said that there were 17 trucks on the ferry but nothing more could be learned immediately. Fire service and BIWTC men are working together in the rescue operations, he added.

Local sources said the ferry with vehicles from Daulatdia anchored at Paturia ghat no. 5. The ferry tilted at a side after a few vehicles got down of it and went under water.

Regarding this, BIWTC’s Aricha office managing director (marine) Abdus Sattar said, “The ferry left Daulatdia ghat with 17 goods-laden trucks only. The accident took place when the ferry anchored at Paturia ghat.”

“We’re yet to find out the actual reason of the sinking. It will be known once the ferry is recovered,” he added.

