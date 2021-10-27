Ferry sinks in Padma river with 17 trucks

He also said that there were 17 trucks on the ferry but nothing more could be learned immediately. Fire service and BIWTC men are working together in the rescue operations, he added.
Local sources said the ferry with vehicles from Daulatdia anchored at Paturia ghat no. 5. The ferry tilted at a side after a few vehicles got down of it and went under water.
Regarding this, BIWTC’s Aricha office managing director (marine) Abdus Sattar said, “The ferry left Daulatdia ghat with 17 goods-laden trucks only. The accident took place when the ferry anchored at Paturia ghat.”
“We’re yet to find out the actual reason of the sinking. It will be known once the ferry is recovered,” he added.