Fire at Mohakhali Sattola slum

Around 100 shanties and small makeshift shops were destroyed in a fire that broke out at the ‘Sattola Bosti’ in Dhaka’s Mohakhali on late Monday night.

The fire, which occurred at around 11:45pm, was brought under control at around 00:55am, duty officer of fire service headquarters control room Mahfus Riven told UNB.

It took 12 firefighting units to extinguish the flame at around 2:55am, he said adding that at least 98 semi-pucca shanties and small makeshift shops were gutted in the fire.