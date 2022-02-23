Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

The fire that broke out at the book stall 'New Market Islamia Super Book Market' in the city's Nilkhet book market has been doused around 8.50pm on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Dewan Azad Hossain, duty officer at the control room of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, confirmed the matter. He said they received the news about the fire around 7.43pm.

Being informed, a total of 10 fire-fighting units rushed to the spot in phases and doused the blaze at around 8.50am.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damages couldn’t be confirmed immediately, he said. However, no casualties have been reported so far.