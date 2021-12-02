Accident

Fire guts 4 resorts, 3 eateries in Sajek Valley

Prothom Alo English Desk
Four resorts and three eateries in Rangamati's Sajek Valley on 2 December, 2021
Four resorts and three eateries in Rangamati's Sajek Valley on 2 December, 2021

Four resorts and three eateries in Rangamati's Sajek Valley, a popular tourist spot in Bangladesh, were gutted in a massive fire in the early hours of Thursday, reports UNB.

However, no casualties were reported.

Confirming the matter, Mizanur Rahman, the deputy commissioner (DC) of Rangamati district, said a fire broke out at Obokash Resort around 4.30am on Thursday. Soon it spread to three other resorts and restaurants including Sajek Eco Valley Resort, Megh Chut Resort, Mantana Resort, Maruti Restaurant, and two other establishments.

On information, members of Dighinala Fire Service and Civil Defence and army personnel rushed to the spot. It took over two hours to douse the fire.

“However, the source of the fire could not be known immediately. A probe has been ordered," the DC Mizanur Rahman said.

