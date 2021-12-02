Fire guts 4 resorts, 3 eateries in Sajek Valley

Confirming the matter, Mizanur Rahman, the deputy commissioner (DC) of Rangamati district, said a fire broke out at Obokash Resort around 4.30am on Thursday. Soon it spread to three other resorts and restaurants including Sajek Eco Valley Resort, Megh Chut Resort, Mantana Resort, Maruti Restaurant, and two other establishments.
On information, members of Dighinala Fire Service and Civil Defence and army personnel rushed to the spot. It took over two hours to douse the fire.
“However, the source of the fire could not be known immediately. A probe has been ordered," the DC Mizanur Rahman said.