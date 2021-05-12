Five homegoers die in stampede

Five homegoers have died in stampede while getting down from a ferry in Bangla Bazar of Madaripur on Wednesday afternoon.

Officer in charge of Bangla Bazar traffic police Ashiqur Rahman told Prothom Alo that four people died on the spot in a stampede at 2:00pm while getting down from the ferry Enayatpuri, which operates between Bangla Bazar and Munshiganj water ways.

Two hours before the incident, another person had died in a stampede at the Shah Paran ferry at around noon.