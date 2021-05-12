Five homegoers die in stampede

Five homegoers have died in stampede while getting down from a ferry in Bangla Bazar of Madaripur on Wednesday afternoon.
Officer in charge of Bangla Bazar traffic police Ashiqur Rahman told Prothom Alo that four people died on the spot in a stampede at 2:00pm while getting down from the ferry Enayatpuri, which operates between Bangla Bazar and Munshiganj water ways.
Two hours before the incident, another person had died in a stampede at the Shah Paran ferry at around noon.
According to the police and ghat sources, the ferry Shah Paran started for Bangla Bazar on 11:00am from Shimulia ferry ghat carrying around 3,000 passengers. When the vessel anchored at pontoon no. 3 at Bangla Bazar ghat at noon, passengers started rushing to get down.
A 15-year-old boy, Ansur Madbar, died in the stampede of the passengers. Ansur is the son of Gias Uddin Madbar of Kalika Prasad in Naria upazila of Shariatpur. He was returning home from Dhaka with his family.