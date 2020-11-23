Four injured as fire breaks out at Khulna Jute mill

At least four people sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in Jaman Jute Mill Corporation in Digholia of Khulna on Sunday, reports UNB.

The injured were identified as Aslam, Rabiul, Akash and Helena, all are jute mill workers.

Officer-in-charge of Digholia Police Station Ahsanullah Chowdhury said one of the injured was sent to Dhaka in severe condition.

In-charge of Digholia Fire Service Masud Parvez said the fire broke out at Hard West Machine of the mill in the noon and spread rapidly.

Four units of firefighters doused the flame after one and half hours of frantic efforts, he said.

Deputy general manager of the mill Md Ripon Molla said they have lost jute and machines worth around Tk 5 million.