Woman, son, daughter among 5 killed as car crashes into truck on expressway
Five people, including a woman, her son and daughter, were killed in a road accident in Bhanga, Faridpur, when a car crashed into the rear of a stationary truck loaded with gas cylinders.
Three others sustained serious injuries in the accident, which occurred at around 3:45 am on Tuesday on the Dhaka–Bhanga Expressway, shortly before the Maligram flyover.
The deceased were identified as Noor Jahan Begum, 50, wife of a certain Shahidul Islam of Baliadanga village in Jhikargachha upazila of Jashore; her daughter Ayesha Khatun, 28; and her son Md Arif Islam, 25. Car driver Jahid Hossain, 32, of Gauripur village in Monirampur upazila of Jashore, was also killed in the crash.
Another son of Shahidul Islam and his two grandchildren were seriously injured. They were taken to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex and Faridpur Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Abu Zafar, station officer of Bhanga Fire Service, said a car travelling from Dhaka to Jashore reached the Maligram area and collided with the rear of a truck carrying gas cylinders that had been standing in the same lane.
“The impact left the private car mangled. Two women and two men died on the spot, while three passengers, including a child, were injured,” he said.
Upon receiving information about the accident, personnel from the Fire Service, Highway Police and the local administration rushed to the scene and conducted rescue operations.
The official said the injured were initially taken to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex. Those in critical condition were later transferred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital, where one child subsequently died while undergoing treatment.
Md Mizanur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Shibchar Highway police station, confirmed to Prothom Alo that five people had died in connection with the accident.
He said the wrecked car had been recovered and taken into police custody. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the crash.
“Preliminary indications suggest that poor visibility or excessive speed may have caused the driver to lose control and crash into the rear of the truck,” the OC said.