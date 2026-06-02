Woman, son, daughter among 5 killed as car crashes into truck on expressway

The deceased were identified as Noor Jahan Begum, 50, wife of a certain Shahidul Islam of Baliadanga village in Jhikargachha upazila of Jashore; her daughter Ayesha Khatun, 28; and her son Md Arif Islam, 25. Car driver Jahid Hossain, 32, of Gauripur village in Monirampur upazila of Jashore, was also killed in the crash.

Another son of Shahidul Islam and his two grandchildren were seriously injured. They were taken to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex and Faridpur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Abu Zafar, station officer of Bhanga Fire Service, said a car travelling from Dhaka to Jashore reached the Maligram area and collided with the rear of a truck carrying gas cylinders that had been standing in the same lane.

“The impact left the private car mangled. Two women and two men died on the spot, while three passengers, including a child, were injured,” he said.