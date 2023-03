At least five people were killed and several others injured as a massive fire broke out at an oxygen plant following an explosion in Kadam Rasul (Keshabpur) area of Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started at Seema Oxygen Plant around 4:30pm after the explosion. Fire service and civil defence men are conducting the rescue operation.

Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Md Shahadat Hossain confirmed the death of five people. At least 15 have been admitted to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).