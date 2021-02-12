Gazipur factory fire contained, one dead

The fire was contained around 8:00pm, nearly three and a half hours after it had broken out. Seven firefighting units worked to contain the blaze at Tepirbari village under Telihati union.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage could not be known yet.

A loud explosion and a huge column of smoke belching out of the factory triggered panic among the locals.

Sreepur Fire Service and Civil Defence’s station officer Mia Raja said two of their units initially went to the scene. Later, more firefighting units from Mymensingh and Joydebpur joined them.

Various sources claimed that at least 15 people have been injured in the blast and fire.