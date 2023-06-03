3 killed in Lalmonirhat road accident

Three people were killed and six others injured when a truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Lalmonirhat-Burimari highway in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Friday night.

The deceased are Rafiqul Islam, 36, son of Abdul Gafur, Mizanur Rahman, 32, son of Atiqul Islam of Patgram upazila and Munni Begum, 42 of Rangpur district.

Habibur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj police station, said the accident occurred around 11 am in Kakina Kabi Bari area when the stone-laden truck hit the Rangpur-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw, leaving its three passengers killed on the spot and six others injured.