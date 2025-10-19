Smoke still rising from Shahjalal Airport cargo village, rescue operations underway
Smoke was still seen rising around the Cargo Village Complex building of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday morning. The Fire Service was observed spraying water from both sides of the site.
Crowds of onlookers gathered in front of the airport, though flight operations remained normal.
Lima Khanam, the duty officer at the Control Room of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, told Prothom Alo in the morning that rescue operations were still ongoing.
Md Mohidul Islam, Deputy Commissioner of the Uttara Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, also told Prothom Alo that the Fire Service was continuing its rescue efforts at the scene and that a large contingent of police had been deployed for security. No case has yet been filed in connection with the incident.
A devastating fire broke out at around 2:30 pm on Saturday in the Cargo Village Complex building. 13 fire stations, deploying a total of 37 units along with members of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), worked together to bring the blaze under control. The fire was fully contained after seven hours and airport operations resumed at around 9 pm.
The section of the Cargo Village that caught fire is used for storing imported goods.
On Saturday night, Biman Bangladesh Airlines formed an inquiry committee to determine the cause of the fire and assign responsibility. The committee has been instructed to submit its report within five working days.
According to reports, a total of 35 people including 25 members of the Ansar force were injured while working to control the blaze.