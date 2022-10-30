Two killed in Rajshahi road crash

<p>Two motorcycle riders were killed after being run over by a truck on the Rajshahi-Naogaon highway in Paba upazila of Rajshahi on Saturday, reports UNB.</p><p>The identities of the deceased could not immediately be confirmed.</p><p>Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Paba police station, confirmed the accident.</p>.<p>He said, the accident occurred at around 8:30pm in the Madanhati area as a speeding good carrier truck ran over the bikers after they fell off their vehicle.</p><p>The riders, who were heading towards Naogaon, died at the scene, he added.</p>