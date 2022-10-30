Accident

Two killed in Rajshahi road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
Road accident
Road accident

Two motorcycle riders were killed after being run over by a truck on the Rajshahi-Naogaon highway in Paba upazila of Rajshahi on Saturday, reports UNB.

The identities of the deceased could not immediately be confirmed.

Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Paba police station, confirmed the accident.

He said, the accident occurred at around 8:30pm in the Madanhati area as a speeding good carrier truck ran over the bikers after they fell off their vehicle.

The riders, who were heading towards Naogaon, died at the scene, he added.

