Two university students drown in Gopalganj

Two students of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University (BSMRSTU) in Gopalganj drowned in the university lake this noon.



The deceased were identified as Ania Hiya, hailed from Khulna, and Tasfia Jahan Ritu, an inhabitant of Bagerhat district. They were the second year students of the Environment Science and Disaster Management Department of the university.



The incident occurred around 12:30 pm when they were taking bath in the lake. On information members of Fire Fighter recovered them and brought them to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital where the duty doctor Kazi Ismail Hossain declared them dead around 1 pm, sources said.