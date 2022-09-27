Karatoya boat capsize: Toll rises to 64

The death toll from the boat capsizal in the Karatoya river in Boda upazila of Panchagarh rose to 64 on Tuesday, with the recovery of nine more bodies this morning, reports news agency UNB.

Two of the bodies were recovered from Atrai river in Birganj upazila of Dinajpur and two from Debiganj upazila in Panchagarh, while the remaining were recovered from the area of the tragedy, said Dipankar Roy, additional district magistrate.