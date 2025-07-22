'Mechanical failure' behind crash of China-made FT-7 BGI aircraft

The training fighter jet that crashed into the Milestone School and College building in Dhaka’s Uttara was manufactured in China.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday following the crash, the model of the aircraft was FT-7 BGI. It took off at 1:06pm from Bangladesh Air Force Base AK Khandaker in Dhaka’s Kurmitola and soon experienced mechanical failure.

The incident resulted in the deaths of at least 27 people and injuries to over 160 others. Most of the victims were children and students of Milestone School.