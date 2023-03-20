Six, including five women, killed in Bandarban road crash

Locals at the scene said a truck carrying 20 passengers was heading towards Ruma upazila sadar from Boga Lake. Another was coming from the opposite direction, from Ruma to Boga Lake. The two trucks collided head-on at Komlabazar Khara area around 1:30pm.
Boga Lake Para resident Lalkim Bawm said four women were killed on the spot. Two, including a woman, succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. Five women belong to the Bawm community and are residents of Thaikkongpara of Remakripransha.
Ruma health and family planning officer Bamongpra Marma said 16 injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Of them, a Bawm woman and a man belonging to Keyang community died while the 10 injured are being sent to Bandarban sadar hospital. The remaining four who received minor injuries are undergoing treatment at Ruma.
Ruma upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Mamun Shibli confirmed the casualties in this accident.