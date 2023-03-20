Accident

Six, including five women, killed in Bandarban road crash

Six, including five women, were killed and at least 14 were injured as two trucks collided head-on at Komlabazar Khara hill area of Ruma-Boga Lake road in Bandarban.

The accident took place around 1:30pm on Monday.

Locals at the scene said a truck carrying 20 passengers was heading towards Ruma upazila sadar from Boga Lake. Another was coming from the opposite direction, from Ruma to Boga Lake. The two trucks collided head-on at Komlabazar Khara area around 1:30pm.

Boga Lake Para resident Lalkim Bawm said four women were killed on the spot. Two, including a woman, succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. Five women belong to the Bawm community and are residents of Thaikkongpara of Remakripransha.

Ruma health and family planning officer Bamongpra Marma said 16 injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Of them, a Bawm woman and a man belonging to Keyang community died while the 10 injured are being sent to Bandarban sadar hospital. The remaining four who received minor injuries are undergoing treatment at Ruma.

Ruma upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Mamun Shibli confirmed the casualties in this accident.  

