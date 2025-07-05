Bangladeshi youth dies in Malaysia crane accident

A Bangladeshi youth died in a crane accident in Malaysia's Seremban city on Saturday morning, according to his family here.

The deceased was identified as Roni, 35, son of Mahmud Sardar from Baguri Beltala village i Kayba union under Sharsha upazila of Jashore district.

According to family sources, Roni had been working in Malaysia for the last two and a half years to support his family. He had been employed in the construction sector since his arrival.