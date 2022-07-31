Two killed as bus hits a human hauler in Mirpur

Shah Ali police station sub-inspector (SI) Al-Amin said the accident occurred at 1:15 pm.
"The injured were rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where Jubayer was declared dead upon arrival."
Three of the injured were shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), while two others to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR).
Rubel succumbed to his injuries at DMCH around 5:00pm, Bachchu Miah, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said.
"Injured Milon Gazi is undergoing treatment at the hospital and another person was released after primary treatment."