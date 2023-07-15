5 killed in separate road crashes in Bogura

Five, including a woman and her son, were killed in separate road accidents in Adamdighi and Shajahanpur upazila of Bogura district on Friday night and early Saturday, reports UNB.

In the first incident, a woman and her five-year-old son were killed and another was injured when a truck hit a motorbike on Dhaka-Bogra highway in the Katabaria area of Shahjahanpur upazila Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Zakia Akter Tasli, 25, wife of Mostafizur Rahman Mithu and their son Tashfian Rahman of Baranjul village.