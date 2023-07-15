5 killed in separate road crashes in Bogura

Five, including a woman and her son, were killed in separate road accidents in Adamdighi and Shajahanpur upazila of Bogura district on Friday night and early Saturday, reports UNB.
In the first incident, a woman and her five-year-old son were killed and another was injured when a truck hit a motorbike on Dhaka-Bogra highway in the Katabaria area of Shahjahanpur upazila Friday night.
The deceased were identified as Zakia Akter Tasli, 25, wife of Mostafizur Rahman Mithu and their son Tashfian Rahman of Baranjul village.
The accident occurred around 8:00 pm when the paddy-laden truck rammed into a motorcycle carrying three, leaving Zakia and Tashfian dead on the spot and Mostafizur, husband of Zakia, critically injured, said Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shahjahanpur police station.
Injured Mostafizur was taken to the Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital in critical condition. Police seized the truck and arrested its driver.
In the other incident, three people were killed in a head-on-collision of two trucks on the Bogra-Naogaon highway in the Murail area of Adamdighi upazila early Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Mostaque, 45, and Rafiqul Islam, 34, while the identity of the other could not be confirmed immediately.
Confirming the accident, Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge (OC) of Adamdighi police station, said the accident occurred around 3:30 am when the two trucks collided head-on, leaving three people dead on the spot.