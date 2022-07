The other deceased was identified as Shahjahan Miah, 30, of Gaurakanda of Purbadhala.

Six injured people, whose identities could not immediately be confirmed, were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in critical conditions.

Shahjahan Miah, of Shaltigha village of Purbadhala, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The truck was seized, but the driver managed to flee, SI Nazmul said.