Each family of 12 deceased will receive Tk 100,000: State Minister

Railways State Minister Habibur Rashid has stated that the railway authorities have allocated Tk 100,000 each for the families of those killed in the collision between a train and a bus at a railway crossing in Cumilla.

He said this while inspecting the accident site at Paduar Bazar railway crossing on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway around 12 PM on Sunday.

Habibur Rashid mentioned that the railway is providing compensation of Tk 100,000 to the families of the deceased.

In addition, the Cumilla district administration will provide Tk 25,000 to the families of the deceased and Tk 15,000 to the injured.

The government will bear the cost of medical treatment for those injured in the accident.