Bus-train collision in Cumilla
Each family of 12 deceased will receive Tk 100,000: State Minister
Railways State Minister Habibur Rashid has stated that the railway authorities have allocated Tk 100,000 each for the families of those killed in the collision between a train and a bus at a railway crossing in Cumilla.
He said this while inspecting the accident site at Paduar Bazar railway crossing on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway around 12 PM on Sunday.
Habibur Rashid mentioned that the railway is providing compensation of Tk 100,000 to the families of the deceased.
In addition, the Cumilla district administration will provide Tk 25,000 to the families of the deceased and Tk 15,000 to the injured.
The government will bear the cost of medical treatment for those injured in the accident.
The State Minister said that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is keeping constant watch. The Health Minister has also been instructed to assist those who need to be brought to Dhaka for treatment.
The Railways State Minister mentioned that punitive measures will be taken after an investigation against those whose negligence caused the accident.
He said that the government is considering converting unprotected rail gates into overpasses or underpasses.
The railway authorities have already suspended two individuals due to their negligence.
Earlier, at around 11 AM, Fisheries and Livestock, Food, and Agriculture Minister Mohammad Aminur Rashid visited the accident site.
He said, "The gate was probably open, which is why the driver drove onto the train tracks, causing the accident."
Expressing sorrow over the accident, he mentioned that the district administration has immediately allocated Tk 25,000 for the families of the deceased to at least aid them in transporting the bodies.