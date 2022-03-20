Launch capsizes in Shitalakkhya after being hit by cargo vessel, one dead

Locals rescued the body of a man identified as Joynal Abedin.
Narayanganj sadar river police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Moniruzzaman confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
One of the passengers Md Abu Taher swam ashore after the accident. He told Prothom Alo cargo vessel Rupshi-9 hit the launch from behind and the passenger vessel went underwater about 50 metres away. At least 40 passengers might have been on board the launch, Abu Taher observed.
President of Narayanganj Launch Owner Association said the launch carrying passengers set sail from the jetty for Munsiganj around 2:00pm. The passenger vessel capsized after cargo ship Rupshi-9, owned by City Group, hit it from behind on its way to the destination, he added.
Sadar OC Moniruzzaman told Prothom Alo the river police and the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) started the rescue operation and divers were searching the missing persons.