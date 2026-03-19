Woman dies after falling from an auto-rickshaw when a mugger pulled her bag

A woman died after falling from an auto-rickshaw when a mugger pulled her bag near Uttara North Metro Station in the capital on Thursday morning.

The deceased is Mukta Akhter, 21, wife of Limon Hossain.

She was rescued around 1:45pm and taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty physician declared her dead.

Her husband Limon Hossain said Mukta was returning home from market by auto-rickshaw around 9:30am when a mugger attempted to snatch her bag near the metro station.