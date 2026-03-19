Uttara North Metro Station
Woman dies after falling from an auto-rickshaw when a mugger pulled her bag
A woman died after falling from an auto-rickshaw when a mugger pulled her bag near Uttara North Metro Station in the capital on Thursday morning.
The deceased is Mukta Akhter, 21, wife of Limon Hossain.
She was rescued around 1:45pm and taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty physician declared her dead.
Her husband Limon Hossain said Mukta was returning home from market by auto-rickshaw around 9:30am when a mugger attempted to snatch her bag near the metro station.
“As the mugger pulled her bag, my wife fell from the auto-rickshaw and was seriously injured,” Limon said.
He said locals rescued her and first took her to Bangladesh Medical College Hospital. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to another hospital and later taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where physician declared her dead.
Mukta and her husband are originally from Farhadpur village under Godagari Police Station in Rajshahi district.
They were currently living in a rented house in the Faydabad area of Dakshin Khan.
Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the police camp at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue.
He added that the matter has been informed to the concerned police station.