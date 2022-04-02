Maisha’s death: NSU students stage demo

Students of North South University staged a demonstration in the campus area on Saturday, protesting the death of Maisha Momotaz, a fellow student who was crushed to death by a covered van on Khilkhet flyover on the previous day.

The students gathered on the campus premises in the morning and brought out a rally demanding speedy trial of individuals involved in Maisha's death and Tk 10 million (Tk 1 crore compensation) to her family.

When they attempted to take to the highway, police blocked them in Bashundhara residential area.