Maisha’s death: NSU students stage demo

The agitating students placed an eight-point demand with a 24-hour ultimatum.
They will resume their movement after 2pm on Sunday if the demands are not met in the meantime, they said.
Kawsar Habib, a NSU student, placed the demands on behalf of the protesting students.
Talking to Prothom Alo, Kawsar said that the students gathered on the campus premises around 11am. Later, they brought out a procession and marched through the Bashundhara residential area before holding a rally at the Pragati Sarani gate.
Their other demands include amendment of the existing law and ensuring death penalty to people involved in deadly road accidents, installing CCTV cameras along the highways to prevent reckless overtaking, removal of obligations regarding half pass for students, separate public transport for students and women, and quick implementation of the proposed bus route rationalisation system.
Maisha Momotaz, a sixth semester student of English Department, was killed on the Khilkhet flyover around 7:30am on Friday when she was heading towards her university to attend an event.
Police arrested two people, including Saiful Islam, 44, the driver of the covered van involved in the accident.
Iftekharul Islam, the additional deputy commissioner of Cantonment Zone police, said the duo was arrested from Chattogram on Friday night.
Saiful was driving a heavy vehicle though his license allows him to drive only light vehicles, he added.