An unidentified man was killed as a speedy train hit him near Karwan Bazar Shutki Palli in the city on Sunday, reports UNB.

The accident occurred around 7:00am, leaving the unidentified man injured, said sub-inspector Shahjahan Mia of Kamalapur railway police station.

The critically injured sexagenarian man was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, he said.

The body was kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy.