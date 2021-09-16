Man dies after being hit by train in Chattogram

A 40-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding train in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram district on Wednesday, police said, reports UNB.
Assistant sub-inspector at Fouzdarhat railway police camp, Zahirul Islam, said the accident occurred at a level crossing near Bangladesh Military Gate in Bhatiari in the morning when the man was crossing the railway tracks.
Local people rushed the severely injured man to the nearest railway platform but he soon succumbed to his injuries.
The body was sent to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital morgue, the officer said.