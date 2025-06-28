4 killed as bus rams into truck on Munshiganj Expressway

Four people were killed and around 15 others injured in a road accident on the Dhaka–Mawa Expressway in Srinagar upazila of Munshiganj early Saturday.

Around 3:00 am, a passenger bus slammed into the rear of a truck in front of London School, located between Singpara-Nowapara and Hasara Bridge-2 in the upazila. Both drivers lost control and crashed into the expressway’s central railing due to the impact. Two bus passengers died on the spot, while two more died after being taken to hospital. Another 14 to 15 passengers were injured in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Zillur Rahman, 65, of Madhugram in Jashore Sadar upazila; Md Jalal, 65, of Pagladah village in the same upazila; A Halim, 55, a physician by profession; and the helper of bus driver, Hasib, 32.