4 killed as bus rams into truck on Munshiganj Expressway
Four people were killed and around 15 others injured in a road accident on the Dhaka–Mawa Expressway in Srinagar upazila of Munshiganj early Saturday.
Around 3:00 am, a passenger bus slammed into the rear of a truck in front of London School, located between Singpara-Nowapara and Hasara Bridge-2 in the upazila. Both drivers lost control and crashed into the expressway’s central railing due to the impact. Two bus passengers died on the spot, while two more died after being taken to hospital. Another 14 to 15 passengers were injured in the accident.
The deceased have been identified as Zillur Rahman, 65, of Madhugram in Jashore Sadar upazila; Md Jalal, 65, of Pagladah village in the same upazila; A Halim, 55, a physician by profession; and the helper of bus driver, Hasib, 32.
Eye witnesses and police say a Dhaka-bound passenger coach of Hamdan Express from Noapara in Jessore bus slammed into the rear-left side of a goods-laden running truck between Singpara-Nowapara and Hasara Bridge-2 on the expressway as the bus driver lost control. As a result, both the bus and the truck lost control and crashed separately into the central railing of the expressway. Zillur Rahman and Md Jalal were killed on the spot.
Police and Srinagar fire service rescued the injured and rushed them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Upon reaching there, A Alim and bus helper Hasib succumbed to their injuries.
Confirming their death Hasara highway police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abdul Quader Zilani said both drivers fled the scene after the accident. However, police managed to resume traffic movement along the road later with the help of the highway police, fire service, and local administration. An investigation is currently underway.