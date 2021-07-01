Moghbazar blast death toll rises to 11

Russell sustained 90 per cent burns in the explosion on 27 June and since then he had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery of the DMCH.
He breathed his last around 2:15pm today, said Partha Shankar Pal, resident medical officer of the hospital.
His body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, said Md Bachchu Mia, police inspector at the DMCH police camp.
Earlier in the day, Mohammad Nur Nabi, 30, a van-puller, died while undergoing treatment at the same hospital.
On Sunday evening, seven people were killed and more than 66 others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate.
On Tuesday, firefighters pulled out the body of a 65-year-old security guard from the debris of a three-storey building where the deadly blast occurred.
Besides, another victim, Imran Hossain, succumbed to his injuries at the burn unit of the hospital on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, police formed a seven-member committee to investigate the blast.
The committee has been asked to investigate the explosion and recommend prevention of such incidents in the future. It will also coordinate with the committee formed by the fire service and civil defence.
Both the committees have seven working days to submit their reports.