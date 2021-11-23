Mother-son duo dies of burn injuries

While Priyanka, who received 72 per cent burns, died of her injuries around 3:00am on Tuesday, her son with 67 per cent burns died around 11:00pm on Monday, said SM Ayub Hossain of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Priyanka’s husband Sudhangshu (35), with 25 per cent burns, and 55-year-old mother-in-law, with 35 per cent burns, are currently undergoing treatment at the institute of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.
The fire broke out around 7.30am Monday at their ground floor apartment in Matobbor Gali of Mugda.
Priyanka’s brother Palash had said that the four family members suffered burn injuries as they lit the stove in the morning unaware of the gas leakage.