Mymensingh road accident kills 2

Two passengers of a human hauler (locally known as Mahendra) were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Mymensingh city’s Shikarikanda area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway this morning, reports BSS.
The deceased were identified as Polash Miah, 30, son of late Elahi Miah of Sonakhali village and Chameli Akter, 25, wife of Moti Miah of Ponghagra in Mymensingh sadar upazila.
Quoting locals, sub-inspector (SI) of Kotwali police station Md Mehdi Hasan said the accident occurred when a Mymensingh-bound human hauler knocked a covered van from behind in the area around 10:00am, leaving the duo dead on the spot and injuring four others.
Of the injured, Somrat, Kahinoor and Rafi were admitted at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) while another injured went to home after taking first aid at the hospital, the SI added.
Police recovered the bodies and sent them to MMCH morgue for autopsy.
The police team also seized the human hauler and a case was lodged in this connection.