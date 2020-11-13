Mymensingh road accident kills 2

Two passengers of a human hauler (locally known as Mahendra) were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Mymensingh city’s Shikarikanda area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway this morning, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as Polash Miah, 30, son of late Elahi Miah of Sonakhali village and Chameli Akter, 25, wife of Moti Miah of Ponghagra in Mymensingh sadar upazila.