Narayanganj mosque blast: Death toll climbs to 24

The death toll from Narayanganj mosque blast rose to 24 until Sunday afternoon as three more victims died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute early Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased are Julhas, 35, Shamim, 45 and Md Ali Master, 55.

Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, said, “Three more victims died at the hospital.”