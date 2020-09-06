Narayanganj mosque blast: Death toll climbs to 24

The death toll from Narayanganj mosque blast rose to 24 until Sunday afternoon as three more victims died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute early Sunday, reports UNB.
The deceased are Julhas, 35, Shamim, 45 and Md Ali Master, 55.
Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, said, “Three more victims died at the hospital.”
A total of 37 injured people were admitted to the hospital after the blasts of air conditioners at the mosque, the physician said.
Meanwhile, prime minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best treatment for the patients who suffered burn injuries in the Narayanganj incident.
There was a huge explosion at the mosque around 8:30 on Friday night at Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla area in Narayanganj, injuring around 50 people and scorching six air-conditioners, tiles, sliding glass doors, windows, electric fans and panels.
Police have already brought charges of negligence against unknown people and filed a murder case in connection with the explosion at the mosque in Paschim Talla of Narayanganj.
Fatulla Model police station sub-inspector (SI) Humayun Kabir filed the lawsuit on Sunday.