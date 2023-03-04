3 killed, 77 hurt in Panchagarh road crashes

Three people were killed and at least 77 hurt in separate road crashes in the Debiganj and Boda upazilas of Panchagarh, police said.

The deceased were identified as Tamij Uddin, 60, Hasibul Islam, 32, and Swapan Ali, 25, of Tentulia.

Fifteen of the 77 injured were sent to the Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.