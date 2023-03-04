3 killed, 77 hurt in Panchagarh road crashes

"The accident in Debiganj occurred at Lakshmirhat as a truck crashed into a bus in the afternoon. The bus, full of passengers, was returning from a three-day ijtema (congregation) in the upazila town after Akheri Munajat (final prayers). It overturned in the impact of the crash," Jamal Hossain, officer in charge of Debiganj police station, said.
"One devout Muslim died at the scene and 26 others were injured. The injured were rushed to the upazila health complex. Five of them were referred to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital. However, the truck driver immediately fled the scene."
"The accident in Boda occurred at Chandanbari after the tyre of a bus burst. Two people were killed, and 51 were injured; all of them were returning from the congregation in Debiganj," Sujay Kumar Roy, officer in charge of Boda Police Station, said.
"The injured were taken to Boda Upazila Health Complex. Later, 10 of them were transferred to the Rangpur Medical College and Hospital."