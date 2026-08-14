Sitakunda shipbreaking yard poisoning: Death toll rises to 8

The death toll from the spread of toxic gas from a gas cylinder of a scrap ship at a shipbreaking yard in Bhatiari area of Sitakunda upzila in Chattogram, has risen to eight.

The incident occurred at around 9:00 am today, Friday, at Ferdous Steel, a shipbreaking yard in the Station Road area of Bhatiari Union.

The identities of four of the eight deceased workers were immediately available. They were Sani Jaldas, 22, Palash Jaldas, 27, and brothers Mansur Ali, 40, and Nasir Uddin, 38. All four were residents from Bhatiari.