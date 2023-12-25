3 killed as train hits sand-laden truck in Mymensingh

Three people were killed as a train hit a sand-laden truck in Mymensingh on Monday.
The accident took place at the Shambhuganj rail crossing area in Mymensingh city around 1:45pm.
Details of the deceased were immediately unavailable.
According to passengers and locals, the Dhaka-bound Balaka train collided with a sand-laden e truck on the Shambhuganj rail crossing as the truck went on the crossing since there were no barriers.
Train movement remained suspended on this route following the accident.
Fire service personnel were conducting rescue operation.
Mymensingh Kotwali police station inspector (investigation) Anwar Hossain said police were trying to recover the dead bodies, as well as identify them.