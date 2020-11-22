One killed as train hits truck in Jashore

A truck driver was killed, and his assistant injured as a train hit the vehicle at Murli railway crossing of Khulna-Benapole highway on Saturday, UNB reports.

The accident has halted rail communication between Khulna and Jashore. And the deceased was identified as Akbar Ali, 45, of Chapainawabganj.

The accident happened when a coal-laden truck did not slow down near the rail-track, ignoring the railway crossing sign at 8:00pm, said the gateman.

Station master Saiduzzaman said Khulna-bound Kapotaksha Express rammed into the truck when it got stuck on the rail track.

However, Kotwali Police Station officer-in-charge Moniruzzaman said, “We are primarily suspecting that the crash happened as the railway crossing bar was not lowered before the arrival of the train.”