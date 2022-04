A 68-year-old lawyer died after a speeding truck rammed his bike outside a petrol pump in Bogura’s Kahalu upazila on Saturday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mahbubar Rahman Faruq, a senior advocate at Bogura court and a former vice-president of Bogura Bar Association.

Rubel Rana, warehouse inspector of Kahalu fire station, said that the accident occurred around 8.00am as soon as Mahbubar got on the main road after refuelling at Rahima filling station on Bagura-Santahar road.