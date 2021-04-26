One of the 11 injured dies

One of the 11 injured in a gas leak explosion at a building in Talla area of Narayanganj’s Fatullah has died today in hospital.

The deceased, Aleya Begum, 42, has breathed her last around 01.00 am on Monday in the ICU of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Aleya’s son in-law Biplob said five of their family members including his 3 months old son Mahir, are still admitted in hospital with burn injuries.

Of the seven injured from their family, one has been released from hospital. Four members of another family also got released, said Biplob.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital police checkpost’s inspector, Bacchu Mia said 90 per cent of Alyea’s body was burnt in the explosion.