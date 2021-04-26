One of the 11 injured dies

One of the 11 injured in a gas leak explosion at a building in Talla area of Narayanganj’s Fatullah has died today in hospital.
The deceased, Aleya Begum, 42, has breathed her last around 01.00 am on Monday in the ICU of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Aleya’s son in-law Biplob said five of their family members including his 3 months old son Mahir, are still admitted in hospital with burn injuries.
Of the seven injured from their family, one has been released from hospital. Four members of another family also got released, said Biplob.
Dhaka Medical College Hospital police checkpost’s inspector, Bacchu Mia said 90 per cent of Alyea’s body was burnt in the explosion.
On Friday, after visiting the scene of the explosion a seven member probe committee was formed by Narayanganj district administration to investigate the incident.
On Friday UNO Arifa Jahur said they were informed by the doctors that a woman and child admitted in hospital were in critical condition.
District administration has assured of providing necessary aid for treatment to the poor families injured in the explosion.
On 23 April, at least 11 people, including a three-month-old, sustained burn injuries following a gas leak explosion at a building in Narayanganj's Fatullah.
Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said: "Some apparel workers live with their families on the third floor of the building. One of the families forgot to turn off the stove at night, and it caused the rooms to be filled with gas as all the windows and doors were closed.
"The explosion happened as someone tried to light a stove in the morning," he added.