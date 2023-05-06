Investigation committee formed over N'ganj re-rolling mill explosion

A three-member probe body has been formed to investigate the explosion that took place at a re-rolling mill of Bhulta Gauchia area of Rupganj upazila in Narayanganj on Thursday.

Upazila nirbahi officer formed the probe committee where Mostafizur Rahman, in charge of Bhulta police outpost, will act as the convenor of the committee.

Earlier, local administration officials led by UNO Faisal Haque visited the factory on Friday afternoon.

Later, all the activities of the factory were shut down, and the gas and electricity connections were disconnected, said Mostafizur Rahman, in charge of Bhulta police outpost.