One AC blast victim dies in city

A woman among the two victims in an air conditioner (AC) explosion in city’s East Imam Nagar area of Mirpur succumbed to her injuries at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS) Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Hajera Begum, 44.

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Police Camp ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) said she died in the female High Dependency Unit (HDU) of SHNIBPS around 1:00am.

Earlier, the AC blast took place in a house in the area around 3.30am on Saturday, that left Hajera and a child named Ariyan severely injured.

SHNIBPS resident medical officer SM Ayub Hossain said the injured were admitted to the hospital on Saturday with Hajera sustaining about 50 per cent burn-injuries.

The injured child is receiving treatment at the hospital, he added.

