Probe body formed over Narayanganj juice factory fire

"The committee has been asked to submit a report within 7 working days," he said.
The committee will consist of director(line and maintenance) lieutenant colonel Jillur Rahman, deputy director Nur Hasan Ahmad, assistant director Moniruzzaman, deputy assistant director Tanharul Islam and inspector Md Shah Alam.
The death toll from the factory fire at Rupganj, Narayanganj jumped to 52 as firefighters started tallying fatalities in the massive blaze.
"At least 49 bodies have been recovered from the debris of the building during the search operation," said Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of the fire service in Narayanganj district.
The massive fire that swept through the six-storey building housing a juice factory of Hashem Foods Ltd at Bhulta Karnagop in Rupganj, Narayanganj broke out at 5:00pm on Thursday.