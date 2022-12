Three people were crushed under the wheels of a train while crossing the rail tracks at Narayanpur near Gopalpur rail station in Lalpur upazila of Natore district on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Montaz Master, 62, son of Jashim Uddin of Keshabpur village, Jamir Uddin, 60, son of Bachchu Sheikh and Sathi, wife of Manjur Rahman of the upazila.