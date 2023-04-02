Motorcyclist killed in ‘race’ of two buses in Dhaka

The accident occurred at Ashulia’s Jirabo area on the Abdullapur-Bypail highway. According to witnesses, the Bypail-bound motorcyclist died after being stuck between two buses racing to overtake each other. Later, enraged people set both buses on fire and blocked the road.

On information, fire service and police rushed to the sport and doused the fire. At least five people were injured in the incident, according to the police.

Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) at Ashulia police station, said that the police recovered the body. A case has been filed over the incident.