Motorcyclist killed in ‘race’ of two buses in Dhaka

Two buses were set on fire after a motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Savar’s Ashulia, reports UNB. The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, 32. He was from Tutulia area under the Demra police station in the capital.
The agitated people set the bus on fire following the accident. Later, members of fire service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.
The accident occurred at Ashulia’s Jirabo area on the Abdullapur-Bypail highway. According to witnesses, the Bypail-bound motorcyclist died after being stuck between two buses racing to overtake each other. Later, enraged people set both buses on fire and blocked the road.
On information, fire service and police rushed to the sport and doused the fire. At least five people were injured in the incident, according to the police.
Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) at Ashulia police station, said that the police recovered the body. A case has been filed over the incident.