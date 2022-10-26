Mirsharai dredger sinking: Three more bodies recovered

Teams of Coast Guard and fire service’s divers recovered the bodies from the dredger at around 9:45 am, said Mirsharai upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Md. Minhazur Rahman to Prothom Alo.

The three workers are -- Imam Molla, Mahmud Molla and Zahidul Islam. A total of four bodies have been recovered as of Wednesday morning in the incident.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, the body Al Amin, a worker at the dredger, was recovered from the spot of the accident.

UNO Minhazur Rahman said the rescue operation was postponed at around 12:00 am Wednesday but it resumed from 7:00 am. Teams of Coast Guard, fire service, and Mirsharai police station have been jointly conducting the operation.