Two passengers of a CNG autorickshaw were killed and 3 others were injured as it collided with a truck in Sylhet's Golapganj upazila on Sunday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased Faruk Ahmed, 40, and Rasheda Begum, 38, were both residents of Nayagram of Beanibazar upazila.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately, said Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Golapganj Model police station.